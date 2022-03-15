Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, but since the Quad Cities got its Irish up last weekend, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra sets its sights on Scandinavia for its next “Up Close” chamber music concert.

On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., at Centennial Hall (3703 7th Ave., Rock Island), join QCSO concertmaster Naha Greenholtz, QCSO principal cellist Hannah Holman, and pianist Juliana Han to transport you away with an intimate evening of Nordic music featuring works by Dietrich Buxtehude, Kaija Saariaho, Arvo Pärt, Jean Sibelius, Esa-Pekka Salonen, and Edvard Grieg.

Join the performers and host Kai Swanson in the hall one hour before the concert for an informational pre-concert conversation to hear about the works on the program. They are:

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE Trio Sonata Op. 2, No. 6 in E Major

KAIJA SAARIAHO Dreaming Chaconne

ARVO PÄRT Mozart-Adagio for Piano trio

ESA-PEKKA SALONEN Iscrizione

JEAN SIBELIUS Impromptus Op. 5, No. 5

EDVARD GRIEG Peer Gynt Suite 1, Anitra’s Dance

EDVARD GRIEG Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op. 36



Based on updated CDC recommendations, facial coverings will no longer be universally required for any QCSO concerts or events except where required by the host venue. Individuals can wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by the personal level of risk. Mask choice will be respected.

Tickets are $25 each for adults each and $10 for students, available at qcso.org by calling 563-322-7276. You can also get an online ticket for $25, per household for Live Stream + Digital Access.

The digital concert will be a live stream on March 17, 2022 and will be available for viewing online for 30 days following.