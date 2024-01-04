Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Moline-based Fourth Wall Films will screen their new documentary “Resurrecting Forest Grove” on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m. at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

A Q&A with the Emmy award-winning filmmakers will follow the 58-minute film.

In 2012, a small group of preservationists stood before the hollowed-out shell of the unique and historic 1873 Forest Grove School No. 5 in Bettendorf and decided it could, and should, be saved.

“Resurrecting Forest Grove” cinematically tells the dramatic true story behind the seemingly impossible task of restoring a vintage one-room school to its 1920s appearance. Footage and interviews gathered over a decade depict the problems they faced and the solutions they employed as they attempted to bring this decaying rural icon back to life.

The surprises and successes of this challenging restoration project are intercut with a vivid historical portrait of the ‘Roaring 20s’ in rural America.

The Rundles first visited Forest Grove School in 2009 while filming the decaying school in a blizzard for their Emmy-nominated historical documentary “Country School: One Room – One Nation.” The school appeared to be on the brink of collapse.

The 10-year restoration project was featured in Historic Preservation’s “Preservation” magazine. Forest Grove School is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Forest Grove School is located at 24040 Forest Grove Dr. in Bettendorf and is open Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. during the summer, or by appointment. For more information, visit the school website HERE.

“Resurrecting Forest Grove” was partially funded by grants from Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Moline Foundation. For more information about the new documentary, visit the film website HERE.