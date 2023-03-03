Endre Rice, former jazz director at Augustana College, will share the stage March 10 with the Augustana Jazz Ensemble. The performance is free; tickets are not required.

Under the direction of assistant professor Dr. Joel Linscheid, the ensemble will perform music recorded and made famous by the Count Basie Orchestra, according to a college release. A few 2020 graduates, whose winter jazz concert was canceled due to the pandemic, also may perform with the ensemble.

Rice is a 20-year member and featured trumpet soloist with the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra. He has performed in more than 40 countries, including several times at Carnegie Hall, The Sydney Opera House and the Hollywood Bowl. He taught at Augustana from 2019-2020.

“Once you become a part of the Augustana family, you have the great fortune of experiencing that love for a lifetime,” Rice said in the release. “I am excited to reunite with my Augustana family to perform with the dedicated students and outstanding faculty.

“Joel Linscheid and his students have done a terrific job compiling and preparing big band arrangements that ‘bring me back home’ to Augustana and keep me in touch with my Count Basie orchestra roots.”

Joel Linscheid is an Augie assistant professor and current director of jazz.

Rice will be a featured trumpet soloist on several pieces, including “Easy as it Goes” by Melton Mustafa, which was scheduled to be performed three years ago under his direction.

“Endre is a wonderful player, educator and person, so it’s special to have him returning to Augustana for this concert,” said Linscheid. “His long history performing with the Count Basie Orchestra means he can provide valuable musical insights to the pieces we will be performing.”

The Augustana Jazz Ensemble performance begins at 7:30 p.m. March 10 in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Email tickets@augustana.edu or call 309-794-7306 for more information.