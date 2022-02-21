Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf, will open its latest exhibit, “Dialogues Within,” by Philip Laber, on March 1. It will run through April 27.

A public reception with the artist will be held Friday, March 4, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Laber, of Long Grove, Iowa, is retired chair of the art department of Northwest Missouri State University, where he was an art professor since 1976. Laber is past president of the MidAmerica College Art Association.

He’s an experimental printmaker, painter and photographer. In the summer of 2016, Laber retired from teaching photography, printmaking and drawing to become a full-time artist. He has displayed his art all over the country and abroad, including Israel.

Laber earned his master of arts and master of fine arts degrees from the University of Iowa. The Bereskin exhibit will show 17 of his latest acrylic paintings of varying sizes.

The new exhibit title derives from “not only thedialogues within and between the subjects in the paintings, but also within cultural and historical contexts, within visual forms, within my personal connections and within those of the viewer, including the interpretations they bring to this work,” he said recently.

For more information on the artist, visit www.philiplaber.com/about. The exhibit is sponsored by WITHIN by CDI, an interior design business in downtown Bettendorf, at 1737 State St.

For more about the gallery, including spring/summer class offerings through the Academy, visit www.bereskinartgallery.com.