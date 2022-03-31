The Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert on April 9th, 2022 at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center is being rescheduled due to elective tear duct surgery that requires more time to heal, according to a Thursday release. The new date is now June 3.

“Frankie is deeply sorry to disappoint his fans and is doing what his doctor recommends, ensuring a speedy recovery,” the release says. “He is now looking forward to performing for you in Moline in concert on Friday, June 3rd, 2022.”

Previously purchased tickets for the April 9th show will be honored at the new date. Tickets for the new date can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.com Valli, 87, was originally scheduled to perform at the Moline arena June 19, 2020, which was scrapped due to COVID.