College Square Park in Cambridge, Ill., is the setting for the 3rd-annual Cambridge Community Theatre Summer Play.

The play will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3rd. Admission is free to the public, donations are appreciated.

The play to be presented is “The 86th Annual Salt Lick Middle School Talent Show,” and will be performed by both youth and adult members of the community who have been rehearsing for weeks under the direction of Tom Akers.

The public is encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for watching the show, which will be acted out on the stage of the performing arts shelter in the park.

Tropical-Sno will be at the park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. selling sno-cones to the public.

The Cambridge Community Theatre was created by Tom and Kelly Akers of Cambridge. Kelly is an educator in Cambridge and Tom is superintendent of Cambridge School District. Both have invested countless hours in working with both youth and adults in school plays as well as directing the annual community plays, according to an event release Tuesday.