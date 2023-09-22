A free chamber music concert from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) will inaugurate the new $1.3-million MLK Park at 501 Brady St., Davenport.

A portion of the new MLK Park seen Sept. 22, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The QCSO in partnership with The Friends of MLK are presenting a special Pop-Up Performance featuring Tommy Mesa, the QCSO guest artist for the first Masterworks concert of the 109th season, and two QCSO violinists, Janis Sakai, and Emily Nash, for a noon concert Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the new stage in the new park.

Mesa, an award-winning Cuban-American cellist, will perform musical selections in the park’s beautiful outdoor setting on the day before the QCSO’s opening Masterworks concert, “From Conflict to Courage.”

Cellist Tommy Mesa will play at a free pop-up performance noon Friday, Oct. 6 at the new MLK Park, before soloing with the QCSO for Masterworks concerts Oct. 7-8.

Mesa will be in residence for two weekends this fall including a concert with fellow musician Greg Zelek, principal organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Davenport.

“We are excited to bring this free lunchtime performance to MLK Park, a meaningful and exciting new addition in the heart of downtown Davenport,” QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said in a news release.

The stage at the new $1.3-million MLK Park at 501 Brady St., Davenport, seen Sept. 22, 2023 (photos by Jonathan Turner).

“This Pop-Up Performance serves as a testament to our commitment to providing engaging musical experiences that directly connect to our QC community,” he said. The QCSO office is just two blocks south of the new park.

“I am honored to serve as founder and board chair of the Friends of MLK, Inc., and seeing our cornerstone project come into fruition,” Ryan Saddler said in the release of the park, which was still being worked on Friday, Sept. 22 by Estes Construction. “I’m excited to be working with partners like the QCSO and am looking forward to opening the park for this Pop-Up Performance.”

The finishing touches are being put on MLK Park (surrounded by fencing), seen here looking south.

The new park is at the corner of 5th and Brady in an area that at one time was a vibrant mixed-race restaurant, entertainment, and house district. This neighborhood was frequented by African-Americans traveling via the Chicago-Pacific railroad and was home to what is believed to be Davenport’s first Black business owner.

In fact, Dr. Martin Luther King’s only visit to Davenport (1965) was to receive the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom award, just two blocks away from this site. The park aims to tell the stories and contributions of the black community in Quad Cities history. While in the park, guests can celebrate unity, diversity, and the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Estes Construction groundbreaking for the new park took place in May 2023.

The noon Pop-Up Performance is free, and all members of the community are encouraged to join to celebrate the new park and the first QCSO Masterworks of the season. Please bring your own seating and consider arriving early to secure a good spot.

Mesa will return to the QC for the two Masterworks concerts to perform works by Jessie Montgomery and Andrea Casarrubios on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport and Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Rock Island.