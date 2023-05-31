Fresh Films is offering a free premiere screening of over 20 short films created by Fresh Films high school and college filmmakers from the Quad Cities and across the country, Thursday, June 1.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (doors open at 5:45 p.m.) at Olin Auditorium @ Augustana College, 733 35th St., Rock Island. You can RSVP HERE. You can also attend virtually, too. Use the same RSVP link, just choose to attend the virtual and they will send you the YouTube link!

Some of the QC teenage filmmakers who took part in the 30-week program, meeting once a week.

The local student filmmakers are from Rock Island and Davenport Central high schools, and Augustana College (both college film-trainees and high-school creators). For more information on Fresh Films, click HERE.