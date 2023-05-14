In Fulton, volunteer millers will host a program entitled “Three Frenchmen and a Goat,” a quirky title for a story of three brothers of French and Swiss immigrants during the late 19th century.

John Goldsmith (contributed photo)

The presentation will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., in Fulton, across from the authentic Dutch windmill, a news release says.

These first generation Americans created a company in Greenville, Ill., that made fraternal initiation oddities and later transitioned to colorful marching band uniforms. The DeMoulins were the entrepreneurs who launched the factory in 1892 as maker of regalia and paraphernalia for Modern Woodmen of America. Their descendants continued transitioning for more than 130 years. Today, they are one of six remaining band uniforms manufacturers in America.

This program is a tribute to their invention, imagination, and industry.

John Goldsmith best relates their story. His mother was a 50-year employee of the company. In 2010, John founded the DeMoulin Museum.

This presentation is offered through a grant from the Illinois Humanities program. Presentations are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation. The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities.

For more information, go to the Visit Fulton Facebook page, website, or call 563-249-6115.