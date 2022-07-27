The G.I.T. Improv riffs on Shakespeare will be back at Moline’s Black Box Theatre this Saturday night.

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline will welcome back G.I.T. Improv’s “Shakespeared” on Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Do you like your improv a bit more on the saucy side? Love Bill Shakespeare? Then you’ll love this show, according to a Black Box release. Not sure if the bawdy Bard is for you? Then you’ll love this show too, as its improvisatory nature makes it accessible to any audience.

G.I.T. Improv began in Rock Island in 1997 and has since become a multi-award-winning comedy institution, the release says. They provide countless hours of interactive entertainment in the QC area, as well as nationwide.

Tickets for all shows are $10 and available online at theblackboxtheatre.com or at the door. The theater is at 1623 5th Ave., Moline.