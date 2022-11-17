G.I.T. Improv and The Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities on Thursday announced a partnership providing the improv comedy troupe with a regular home and The Black Box (1623 5th Ave., Moline) Theatre a varied schedule of entertainment.

“We have maintained great communication with the Black Box and knowing we have a permanent home to complement our touring schedule is a wonderful partnership providing quality improv entertainment for the area,” G.I.T. owner Jeff Adamson said in a Thursday release.

G.I.T. Improv owner Jeff Adamson, left, with the comedy troupe at Black Box Theatre.

The improv group (formerly known as Guys in Ties) next performs at the 60-seat downtown Moline venue on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Black Box co-owner Lora Adams is excited to formalize the partnership, which brings a proven comedy entity to her venue on a routine basis, she said in the release.

The entire suite of uncensored shows — including such favorites as 309, Survivor, and Shakespeared! — will all return on a monthly basis over select weekends. In addition to the well-known shows, space is being given for new comedy shows to debut as well.

“We love having this venue as not just a showcase space, but also as an incubator of sorts,” said Adamson.

G.I.T. Improv has opened for and/or performed with Weird Al Yankovic (“UHF”), Norm MacDonald (“Saturday Night Live”), Howie Mandel (“Deal Or No Deal,” “America’s Got Talent”), Darrell Hammond (SNL), Sinbad (“House Guest”), Brad Sherwood (“Who’s Line Is It Anyway”), Tim Bedore (NPR, Bob and Tom) and many more.

The company has worked with a number of Fortune 500 companies, performed at the legendary Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, and have headlined Thru The Stones Outlander National Convention many times.

Admission to all BBT shows is $10 with tickets available at the door or online at The Black Box Theatre website. The shows begin at 7:30 pm.