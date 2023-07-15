With an impressive repertoire and a passion for culinary excellence, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa has announced Chef Chad Myers as the new chef de cuisine for Woodlands Restaurant & Lounge (Woodlands). The resort’s award-winning restaurant is well known for serving locally sourced seasonal cuisine, and boasts beautiful views of Lake Galena, a news release says.

Chef Chad Myers (Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa)

As the new chef de cuisine for Woodlands, Myers plays a crucial role in overseeing the culinary operations of the restaurant including menu planning, sourcing products by partnering with local farmers, butchers, fisherman, and artisans, and overseeing the entire kitchen, all complemented by his flair for storytelling through food.

Myers attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school, where he honed his skills and developed a deep passion for the art of cooking. Prior to his current role as chef de cuisine of Woodlands, he was the executive chef at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club, worked at Water Street Market, Bellevue, was a lead line cook at Caroline’s at Hotel Julien Dubuque and Dubuque Greyhound Park & Casino (now Q Casino), and also worked in a culinary capacity at Potter’s Mill, Bellevue, Silver Spoon Restaurant (East Dubuque, Ill.), and Copper Kettle, Dubuque.

His career also includes a stint at Eagle Ridge in 2006 where he worked at what was then called Spikes Bar and Grill, which is now Highlands Restaurant and Lounge 289. His dedication and talent quickly propelled him to the position of lead line cook, where he showcased his ability to deliver exceptional culinary creations. Despite leaving the company to explore other opportunities, Myers’ passion for Eagle Ridge remained, and he recently decided to rejoin the resort team.

Woodlands Restaurant & Lounge is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and reservations can be made at 815-776-5050. For more information, visit here.