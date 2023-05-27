City of Galesburg Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic facilities will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 27, according to a news release.

(City of Galesburg)

Lakeside Water Park – 1033 South Lake Storey Road

Lakeside Water Park is open Monday-Thursday from noon until 4:30 p.m., and Friday-Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. The water park will not be open for general open swim on District #205 school days. Admission is $7 Monday-Thursday, and $8 on Friday-Sunday. Multi-pass punch cards and season passes are also available. Lakeside Water Park includes a zero-depth pool with water geysers, a 25-yard lap competition pool, 122-foot body flume slide, 30-foot tube slide, and an 8-foot kiddie slide, along with additional water play features. More details, including information on water park rentals, and season passes is on the city’s website.

(City of Galesburg)

Lake Storey Beach and Park – 1572 Machen Drive

Lake Storey Beach is open for swimming and boating from Memorial Day-Labor Day Weekend. Lake Storey Beach is an unguarded “swim at your own risk” facility, with no lifeguards present. The beach and locker room facilities are open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Swimming is permitted only during the listed open hours, and only in the designated roped-off area. Anyone under the age of 16 must be supervised by someone 16 years of age or older. Dogs are prohibited from the beach area. Alcohol and drugs are prohibited anywhere in Lake Storey Park. Boat rentals are available from noon until 7 p.m., with the last boat departures at 5:45 p.m. Rental options include paddle boats, single kayaks, tandem kayaks, canoes, or stand-up paddle boards. More information on Lake Storey Beach and boat rentals is on the city’s website.

(City of Galesburg)

Personal canoes, kayaks, jon boats, and small sailboats may be used on the lake for free, as long as they are registered with the Illinois Department of Conservation. The City of Galesburg allows only electric trolling motors on Lake Storey. Gas-power motors may not be used. Kayak launches are available at the beach or east boat ramp. Lake Storey Park also offers outdoor exploration with wooded trails and a paved multi-use path for walking and biking.

Wading Pools and Splash Pads

The City of Galesburg offers free wading pools and splash pads at several parks, which are also set to open Memorial Day weekend. Wading pools are located at Lincoln Park, O. N. Custer Park, and H. T. Custer Park. Splash pads are available at Rotary Park and Kiwanis Park.