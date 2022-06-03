The Galesburg Symphony Society (Knox-Galesburg Symphony) is tuning up a new concert series.

A free concert on Saturday, June 11 will be the first in the Galesburg Symphony Society’s new Community Concert Series that showcases talented local musicians. Look for symphony concerts and more events in this series when the group announces the upcoming 2022-2023 season in mid-July.

The first benefit recital will feature works for French horn, clarinet, and piano. Welcome summer at a concert Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at Central Congregational Church in downtown Galesburg.

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony is renovating property it bought in May 2021 on North Seminary Street as a permanent home for offices, teaching studios, and a small performance venue.

Hornist Jena Gardner, clarinetist Jill Marasa, and pianist Nancy Ohlbach will present a program that includes works by Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, Martinu, and Rochberg. Free-will donations can be made at the door and all proceeds from this performance will benefit Symphony Center – the Galesburg Symphony Society’s new educational and administrative home at 95 N. Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg.

This performance is supported, in part, by the City of Galesburg; Blick Art Materials; and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency. To learn more and stay up to date on news and announcements about the upcoming season and Symphony Center project, visit the Knox-Galesburg Symphony website.