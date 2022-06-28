Free outdoor theater continues in Lincoln Park as the Genesius Guild stages Sophocles’ “Electra” July 2, 3, 9, and 10. All performances begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park, 1120 40th St., Rock Island. Admission is free.



These performances continue the Genesius tradition of performing a Greek tragedy every summer. The Guild is the only theater in the United States that presents Greek tragedy in mask as part of their regular season schedule, according to a company release.

Sophocles’ Electra is part of the saga of the king Agamemnon — famed as one of the leaders of the Trojan War — and the lasting repercussions of his decisions leading up to the war. Electra continues the story after the end of the Trojan War and Agamemnon’s murder by his wife, Clytemnestra, and her lover Aegisthus.

In this show, Sophocles weaves a tale raising questions of justice and vengeance as Electra and her brother Orestes seek to avenge their father Agamemnon. Taking place in the city of Argos a few years after the Trojan War, these siblings are brought together to take revenge on Clytemnestra and Aegisthus.

The Genesius Guild is a community theatre organization specializing in free classical drama. Founded in 1956, the group performs Greek drama, Greek comedy, and the works of Shakespeare every weekend throughout the summer.



For more information, visit www.genesius.org.