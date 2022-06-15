A scene from a rehearsal for Genesius Guild’s “Romeo and Juliet,” performed by area high school students.

Outdoor theater will return to Rock Island’s Lincoln Park as Genesius Guild opens their 2022 season this weekend.

The theater company will stage William Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” at 7 p.m. June 18, 19, 25, and 26, on the Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park, 1120 40th St. Admission is free.

These performances will bring a longstanding Shakespeare favorite to the stage. “Romeo & Juliet” tells the timeless tale of two youngsters who fell into a forbidden — and ultimately doomed — love, according to a Genesius release.

The tragic play has been remade into countless adaptations (including the Broadway musical and 2021 film “West Side Story”), all with the same theme: two star-crossed lovers who are kept apart by circumstances outside of their control.

“Romeo & Juliet” is also the Genesius Guild’s annual high school production, with a cast featuring outstanding talent from high schools across the Quad Cities.

Isabel Dawson, the new executive director of Genesius Guild, says: “It has been a great experience to watch these high schoolers embrace this Shakespeare classic. They have worked hard on the language’s undertones and bringing the emotion of the piece to the forefront. I cannot wait to see audiences react to the star-crossed love story.”

Genesius Guild is a QC community theatre organization specializing in free classical drama. Founded in 1956, the group performs Greek drama, Greek comedy, the works of Shakespeare, and other classical authors every weekend throughout the summer.

