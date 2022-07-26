The Genesius Guild will wrap up its 67th season with two weekends of Greek comedy — an updated version of Aristophanes’ “The Frogs.”

The show opens this weekend, with free performances July 30 & 31 and August 6 & 7. All performances begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park, 1120 40th St., Rock Island.



The production of The Frogs continues the Guild’s tradition of ending their seasons with a revised Greek comedy. This year’s script was written by T Green and Calvin Vo, the duo behind the Quad Cities’ Haus of Ruckus.

As with most of the Guild’s revised Greek comedies, the basic plotline of The Frogs remains intact. The Greek god Dionysus (god of wine and revelry) and his servant Xanthius, lamenting the lack of good writers, travel to the underworld to try to bring Euripides back from the dead, according to a Guild release.

Despite not being the Greek god in the company, Xanthius is clearly the brains of the operation. Along the way, they encounter the Greek hero Heracles, and proceed to have a number of adventures — and misadventures — before culminating in the show-ending chase.

The Genesius Guild specializes in free classical drama. Founded in 1956, the group performs Greek drama, Greek comedy, and the works of Shakespeare every weekend throughout the summer.



For more information, visit the company website.