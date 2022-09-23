The latest scholarship fundraiser hosted by Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory will be Saturday at 6 p.m., at the music school and store, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

The school’s fifth Rock Island Scholarship Fundraiser will feature bassoonist Kian Hyatt (with pianist and Sound Conservatory owner Andrzej Kozlowski), as she explores the capabilities of the instrument through work originally written for the bassoon, as well as transpositions of cello and vocal works.

The benefit also will present Sound Conservatory’s flutist Paul Mizzi as guest performer. Hyatt also teaches at Sound Conservatory.

Bassoonist Kian Hyatt lives in Bettendorf.

“We will be playing some exciting works ranging from the Baroque era through contemporary works by Astor Piazzolla arranged for flute, bassoon and piano,” Kozlowski said.

“We are happy to welcome Paul Mizzi to our teaching staff at Sound Conservatory and I felt this was a great opportunity to introduce him to our community through a guest appearance performance with Kian and myself,” he said. “We’ve had the great pleasure of collaborating with NEST Cafe for the catering also as a preview for a dinner concert performance we are hosting on Oct. 20 to raise money for NEST Cafe’s holiday season.

“It is our hope to be part of their mission in bringing healthy nourishment to all in our community regardless of financial abilities,” Kozlowski said. “With our future plans for our concert hall on the second floor, we look forward to offering our space to a wide range of organizations looking to bring people together in our community and beyond.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s performance will be donated to the Rock Island-Milan School District for their Intersession Enrichment Program’s new music lessons through Sound Conservatory. Tickets are $20 per person (and donations are welcomed), available HERE.

Online ticket sales are preferred, but tickets will be available at the door. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.