You can relive the ’50s and groove to a slew of Elvis Presley hits in the latest Spotlight Theatre production, “All Shook Up,” opening tonight (Feb. 17) at 1800 7th Ave., Moline.

Chad (the hip-swiveling roustabout who’s been released from prison in “All Shook Up”) is played by Brycen Witt at Spotlight.

It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets, according to a synopsis. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

“All Shook Up,” based on music of Elvis, originally played six months on Broadway in 2005, and has had runs at Music Guild in Moline (2009) and Circa ’21 in Rock Island (2011).

At Spotlight, performances will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 17, 18, 24 and 25, plus Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., Feb. 19 and 26.

A scene from the new “All Shook Up” at Spotlight Theatre.

Directed by Max Moline, with musical direction by Trent Teske and choreography by Robyn Messerly, the “All Shook Up” cast features Becca Johnson and Brycen Witt as leads Natalie and Chad; Matt Downey as Jim, Sara Wegener as Sylvia, Krianna Walljasper as Lorraine, Brian Heffernan as Dennis, Abby Bastian as Miss Sandra, Pam Cantrell as Mayor Matilda Hyde, Jorge Mendez as Dean Hyde, and Nancy Teerlinck as Sheriff Earl.

Becca Johnson and Brycen Witt in “All Shook Up.”

Tickets cost $22 for general seating and $27 for table seating, available at the Spotlight website HERE.