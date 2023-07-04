Quad City Music Guild’s 2023 season of classics (in honor of its 75th year at Moline’s Prospect Park) continues with “The Wizard of Oz.” It opens Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m.

The colorful cast includes:

Dorothy Gale – Amelia Ward

Scarecrow – Daniel Williams

Tin Man – Nathan Bates

Lion – Luke Vermiere

Wizard/Professor – Harold Truitt

Wicked Witch – Maddie Baez

Aunt Em/Glinda – Lillian Cobert

Uncle Henry/Guard – Greg O'Neill

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the 1939 MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide, according to a Music Guild synopsis.

Dorothy Gale, a young girl living on a Kansas farm with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, dreams of escaping her mundane life. The family’s mean neighbor, Miss Gulch, threatens to impound Dorothy’s cherished dog, Toto, so Dorothy and Toto run away. They meet up with kindly Professor Marvel, who subtly convinces Dorothy to return home. Suddenly a cyclone hits, and Dorothy and Toto, seeking shelter in the house, are transported to the Land of Oz.

In Oz, Dorothy meets Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. Apparently, Dorothy’s house has landed upon – and fatally stricken – the Wicked Witch of the East. The Munchkins, now freed from the Wicked Witch of the East, Dorothy, seeking a way back home to Kansas, sets off to see the Wizard of Oz.

Along the way, Dorothy meets three new friends, each of whom lacks a crucial characteristic: The Scarecrow, The Tinman and the Lion. Together, the four new companions make their way towards Oz.

Performances of Guild’s production (directed by Dave Blakey, music directed by Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, and choreographed by Emma Benson) will be at 7:30 p.m. July 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. July 9 and 16, at Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Ave., Moline.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children, available at 309-762-6610 or the Music Guild website HERE.