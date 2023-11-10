The 38th-annual Festival of Trees returns to the RiverCenter (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport) Nov. 18-26 with all the familiar events and attractions many have come to know and love.

There will be over 100 beautifully decorated trees, designer displays, and a host of fun-filled attractions. The excitement peaks with the free holiday parade in downtown Davenport on Saturday, Nov. 18th at 10 a.m.

Some of the decorated trees at Festival of Trees at RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere with attractions like the Gingerbread Village, CenterStage entertainment, Festival Express Train, Tinsel Treasures Gift Shop, Reindeer Games children’s activities, and a heartwarming visit to Santa, plus photo ops inside the new inflatable snow globe.

2022 Quad City Arts Festival of Trees Holiday Parade (photo: Brian Weckerly)

The 31st anniversary of the Festival of Trees holiday parade features giant helium character balloons, pageant queens, dance groups, floats, marching bands, and of course your chance to see Santa. The procession will begin at 3rd Street & Pershing Avenue, west to Scott Street, then turning left to make its way back east on 2nd Street, finishing at 2nd Street and Iowa Ave.

Purchase tickets online to attend one of the many fun special events:



November 17 • Premiere Party: A Night in Vegas (featuring The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra)

November 18 • FREE Holiday Parade

November 21 • Teddy Bear Tea

November 21 • SugarPlum Ball

November 22 • Celebrity Lunch

The Premiere Party will be Friday night, Nov. 17, 2023 at RiverCenter, Davenport.

The Premiere Party (tickets $65 each) features The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, inviting you to dance the night away. Step into the glittering atmosphere of a “Night in Vegas” as you become one of the first to purchase or bid on stunning designer displays. Immerse yourself in the festivities with entertaining casino games, delightful photo ops, and a cash bar offering signature cocktails and scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, according to a Friday release from Quad City Arts.

Don’t miss the chance to take a gamble on some fantastic raffles, including a $500 gift card to Necker’s Jewelers and a dream trip for two to Vegas, complete with airfare and hotel, generously provided by Bally’s Quad Cities and the Quad Cities International Airport.

Quad City Arts and the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra (part of the annual Visiting Artist Series) share a mission—to immerse you in a cultural journey, actively engage with the community, and foster a sense of togetherness and shared cultural experiences.

The Teddy Bear Tea will be Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Throughout the week, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will be performing in all school assemblies, and workshops, demonstrating their skill, educating audiences about their careers as artists, and inspiring the next generation of artists. Premiere night will be their culminating event where they will deliver a full performance.

More than a premier holiday event, Festival of Trees provides funding for the arts in the QC community. All dollars raised help Quad City Arts provide local arts and cultural programming to over 400,000 residents and students.

“Your participation doesn’t just create a holiday tradition; it fuels a cultural movement, enriching lives and fostering creativity in the heart of our community,” the Quad City Arts release says.

The annual Festival of Trees in November 2022, the largest fundraiser of the year for Quad City Arts.

General admission is $10 Adults, $5 Children (2-9). Santa’s hours differ from regular general admission and will be available at the Festival schedule HERE.

General Admission days and hours:

Nov. 16: Santa’s Stars 9 a.m. – noon (Private Event | Registration Required)

Nov. 16: Silver Bell Social 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Private Event | Registration Required)

OPENING DAY | Nov. 18: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 19: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Military Day)

Nov. 20: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

CLOSED THANKSGIVING DAY | Nov. 23

Nov. 24: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Family Day)

CLOSING DAY | Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Volunteers Needed!

Join over 2,000 volunteers to make Festival of Trees a success. Sign up HERE and receive FREE admission.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE or call 309-793-1213.