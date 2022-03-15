The next musical at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island, either takes the cake or is a real treat.

Any way you slice it, the new show “Just Desserts” — praised by Connecticut’s Patch magazine as “a delightfully sweet musical with some savory elements” — is opening Circa’s 45th season of live entertainment in previews Wednesday and Thursday nights, and a Friday grand opening.

In “Just Desserts,” five strangers put their hearts, reputations and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at a county fair. The heat is on to create three different treats during the finals. Among the competition’s eccentric contestants is a determined young woman dreaming of opening her own bakery.

There’s also a sexy nail technician who wants to fit in. Plus, a shy school nurse who doesn’t want to be there at all, a mysterious man from Brooklyn who arouses suspicion about his past and the reigning champion who is confident that she’ll garner yet another victory this year. They’re all sure to get their “Just Desserts” at the Jefferson County Bake-Off in this 2021 musical comedy, that boasts a little mystery, a little romance, some potential cheating and some back-stabbing, with the results sure to prove deliciously satisfying, according to a Tuesday release from Circa.

“Just Desserts” features Sarah Hayes, left, Elsa Scott Besler, Bobby Becher, Lexi Rae Smith, Marc Christopher, and Shelley Walljasper.

“Just Desserts” premiered in June 2021 at The Legacy Theatre in Stony Creek, Conn. The show features a score by Richard Rodgers Award-winning composer Brad Ross and book and lyrics by Barbara Campbell, whose musical adaptation of “Far from the Madding Crowd” was optioned for Broadway.

Directing the show is Circa ’21 venue veteran Ashley Becher, who previously helmed “Seussical” and appeared in the theatre’s recent “Winter Wonderland.” Becher also directed last summer’s Countryside Community Theatre production of “Newsies: The Musical.”

With performers Marc Christopher and Lexi Rae Smith making their Circa ’21 debuts, Becher’s six-person cast is completed by returning actors Bobby Becher (“The Play that Goes Wrong”), Elsa Besler (“The Play That Goes Wrong”), Sarah Hayes (“The Savannah Sipping Society”) and Shelley Walljasper (“Disenchanted”). TJ Besler, Kiera Lynn and the director herself will serve as understudies.

Area favorite Ron May takes the reins as “Just Desserts” musical director. Additional members of the show’s creative team include scenic designer Susie Holgersson, lighting designer and production manager Jeremy Littlejohn, costume designer Greg Hiatt, sound designer Sam Ramont, stage manager Kendall McKasson, technical director Nick Divarco and assistant stage manager and deck manager Emmett Boedeker. Director Ashley Becher and husband Bobby created the musical tracks for the show.

Bobby Becher (whose wife Ashley directs the show) with some of the treats at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island.

“Just Desserts” will be presented at Circa through May 14, with performances on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:30 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theatre’s wait staff, the Bootleggers, also will precede all performances.

Ticket prices are $58.55 per person for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $51.73 for the matinées. Reservations are available through the Circa ’21 ticket office, at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2.