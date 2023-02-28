Attention QC ladies — grab your gal pals and get ready to have a blast with B100 during Girls Night Out at the Figge Art Museum on Saturday, March 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event will bring the Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) to life after hours in celebration of Women’s History Month and the many female artists and female-focused exhibitions currently on view.

Girls Night admission is just $10, which will include live music with B100 from the Figge’s Quad City Bank & Trust Grand Lobby, cash bar and complimentary snacks, full access to the museum, a museum scavenger hunt, an adult art activity (make your own journals), a free photo booth, an exclusive Brick & Motor Boutique pop-up shop, and much more.

The “Sporting Fashion” exhibit is on the museum’s third and fourth floors (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Enjoy all four floors of the museum, including the latest major exhibit, “Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls from 1800 to 1960,” which the museum calls a “must-see exhibition exploring over 150 years of fashion pioneered by fearless women through 64 fully accessorized head-to-toe garments presented from the height of each sport’s popularity.”

On Saturday, guests will be entered to win a variety of prizes that will be given away every 15 minutes throughout the evening, including prizes from Nally’s Kitchen, Inc, Plato’s Closet, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Barrel House Food & Spirits, Wide River Winery, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Thunder Bay Grille, Crafted QC, Daquiri Factory, RAYGUN, The Vault Beauty and Urban Retreat, Hot Glass, Hy-Vee, Two Rivers Massage, River Museum, Blo Blow Dry Bar, and Hotel Julien.

Vibrant Arena tickets will be among the prize giveaways on March 4.

Prizes also include tickets to One Night of Queen, Quad City Storm Professional Hockey, and Reba McEntire at Vibrant Arena; tickets to Ultimate ‘90s Dance Party “Fool House” and Stryper at The Rust Belt, and a Chula Vista Prize Pack (overnight stay in a junior suite and activity passes) at the Wisconsin Dells resort.

“We are excited to provide a meaningful and memorable event in celebration of Women’s History Month and all of the fearless and fabulous women who have made—and continue to make—contributions that inspire and empower us all,” said Figge director of marketing and communications Lacey Skorepa. “This is a super fun, low-cost event that has so much added value for all who attend.”

Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Figge website HERE until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Tickets will also be available at the door. No additional purchase will be required to win giveaways (must be present to win; giveaways will be drawn throughout the event).