Richmond Hill Players continue their 2023 season with the “Over the River and Through the Woods,” a comedy by Joe DiPietro, opening next week.

The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, August 17-27 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo. Jennifer Kingry, Geneseo, directs the show.

Tyler Henning and Elizabeth Shaffer in the new Richmond Hill play, opening Thursday, Aug. 17.

Nick is a single young professional working in New York City who parents retired and moved to Florida, while his sister lives in California. But that doesn’t mean Nick lacks family: every Sunday, he heads “over the river” to New Jersey for dinner with all four of his loud and loving Italian-American grandparents, according to a Richmond Hill release.

That’s the routine until Nick is offered an important promotion that would move him to distant Seattle. His news doesn’t sit well with the grands, so they hatch a scheme to keep Nick close, by inviting the lovely, and single, Caitlin O’Hare to Sunday dinner. Will the prospect of true love keep Nick from moving across the country?

Jim Harris, left, Tyler Henning, and Kevin Babbitt.

Over the River and Through the Woods is a warm-hearted, boisterously funny, and touching story about intergenerational relationships, deep familial love, and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow, the synopsis says.

The cast features Jackie Patterson, Jackie Skiles (Geneseo); Tyler Henning (Rock Island); Elizabeth Shaffer (Moline); Jim Harris (Coal Valley); and Kevin Babbitt (Davenport).

The play features (L-R) Tyler Henning, Jackie Patterson, Jackie Skiles, Jim Harris, and Kevin Babbitt.

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sundays are 3 p.m. matinees with the doors opening at 2. Tickets are $12, available by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the RHP website HERE.

An audio description performance will be held Friday, Aug. 18. Richmond Hill also offers Assistive Listening Devices, which can be requested at the time that reservations are made.