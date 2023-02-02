Broadway will come to East Broadway when Monmouth College music and theatre students present a show titled “Love in All Its Guises” on Feb. 12, 2023.

A fundraiser for the Chorale’s upcoming spring break trip to Colorado, the show will be staged at 3 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Kasch Performance Hall of the College’s Dahl Chapel and Auditorium in the 800 block of East Broadway. The event is free, but donations will be accepted to support the trip, according to a college release.

Monmouth College Chorale director Timothy Pahel

“The performers will feature music from a variety of Broadway shows and operas,” Chorale director Tim Pahel said in the release. “In honor of Valentine’s Day, the theme is love – everything from infatuations to bad breakups.”

Shows and operas represented in the performance will include “My Fair Lady,” “Marriage of Figaro” and “The Pirates of Penzance.” A total of 13 students will present 14 songs — 12 solos, a duet and a group rendition of “That’s Amore” at the conclusion of the show.

“Each student is working on acting in their scene to help bring them to life,” said Pahel. “There’s a lot of variety, from traditional to modern music theatre to opera, and from very funny and irreverent to serious and sad.”