Sound Conservatory, at 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island, presents the next event in its Summer Concert Series with Grammy winners John Daversa and Tal Cohen on Saturday, July 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Multi-Grammy award winning trumpeter John Daversa, has teamed up with acclaimed jazz pianist Tal Cohen, creating an open vessel of musical imagination and creativity within a modern duo setting.

Jazz trumpeter John Daversa, left, and jazz pianist Tal Cohen.

These two masters of their instruments share a special chemistry of spontaneity and improvisation, diving deep into the realms of possibilities and enchantment within each performance, according to the pair’s duo website. Their personal and artistic connection allows for a completely new and fresh interpretation of the classic duo format.

“The music Daversa and Cohen bring to life can be described as an accessible sound, all the while simultaneously exciting the listener’s senses on the highest level, and thereby surprising the audience with a broad set of show highlights,” the site says.

Recorded in spring 2022, “The Art of Duo” showcases the unique relationship and musical dynamic Daversa and Cohen embody when playing together as a duo. “Their keen sense for knowing when to push, lift, and/or embellish and harmonize together, seems to be an instinctual response, very much exclusive to this duo’s aura and energy,” their site says.

Beyond the traditional duo, Daversa and Cohen’s modern version also involves the inclusion of electronic elements as well as engaging vocal performances.

Daversa, a Los Angeles native, is a distinguished trumpet-player, composer, arranger, producer, bandleader and educator. He is a multiple Grammy winner and nominee and the recipient of many other awards and honors. In addition to his active career as a performer and recording artist he is currently Professor and Chair of Studio Music and Jazz at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music.

Cohen is a Grammy-winning jazz pianist currently located in Miami. He has received much acclaim including winning the Barry Harris National Piano Competition and was the recipient of the prestigious Freedman Fellowship.

Tickets to the July 1 concert are $25, available HERE, and the lounge atmosphere at Sound Conservatory again features Rock Island’s Skylight Luxury Lounge for bar and charcuterie service available for purchase.

For more information on Sound Conservatory, visit its website HERE.