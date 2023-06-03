Join Rydell High’s senior class of 1959 for one the world’s most popular musicals at Timber Lake Playhouse!

‘Grease’ runs through June 11 at Timber Lake Playhouse. (timberlakeplayhouse.org)

The ‘Burger Palace Boys’ and ‘Pink Ladies’ with the look and sound of the 1950s in the classic rollicking musical ‘Grease.’ Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their ‘Summer Nights’ as the rest of the gang sings and dances favorites like ‘Greased Lightnin’,’ ‘It’s Raining on Prom Night’ and ‘Alone at the Drive-In Movie,’ recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley.

The cast of ‘Grease’ pose on Greased Lightning at Timber Lake Playhouse. (timberlakeplayhouse.org)

‘Grease’ runs through June 11 at Timber Lake Playhouse, located at 8215 Black Oak Rd., Mt. Carroll. For tickets or more information, click here.