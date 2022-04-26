If you’re thinking of travel or a change of pace from the Iowa landscape, you can get it without leaving town.

Check out a wondrous exhibition of water, sky, volcanic rock, and white structures — reflected on canvas by Robert Zeidler in his recent Aegean Sea landscapes. Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State Street, Bettendorf, is hosting the never-seen-before works from Zeidler of his travels to Greece.

The artwork is representational, but not photographic, according to a Bereskin release. Instead, the artist prefers to invest the time designing his impressions of each locale visited.

One of the new Greek paintings by Bob Zeidler, to be featured in a Bereskin Gallery exhibit.

The show — titled “It’s All Greek to Me” — opens April 30th and will be on display through June 30th. The public is invited to attend the opening reception on Friday, May 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Meet the artist and enjoy this month’s collection of colorful acrylic and watercolor paintings.

Born and raised in Muscatine, past advertising designer and art director for nearly 45 years, Zeidler has been painting and teaching with Bereskin prior to the pandemic.

“For years, I’ve enjoyed painting landscapes and river scenes which contain angular architectural items such as boats, buildings and derelict machinery,” he said in the release. The newest works represent a fresher, more spontaneous and abstraction of previous work.

“The trick is to hit the correct values and shapes, then just about any color can be used to attract the view and hold their imagination,” Zeidler said.

The artist — who has been with the gallery for 10 years — took a trip to the Aegean Sea about two years ago. Since then. the deep blues of the water and landscape have become the focus of 15 recent works, which will be featured in the exhibition at the gallery.

Owner Pat Bereskin said, “Bob has been an award-winning watercolorist and has exhibited in numerous Watercolor Society juried exhibitions.”

Zeidler has had work on tour with the society for many years, and Bereskin noted his work is a favorite of collectors and watercolor enthusiasts alike.

Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy has been home to over 45 regional artists. In addition to the gallery, its art academy has a large selection of classes for all ages and abilities.

Contact www.bereskinartgallery.com or Bereskin at 563-508-4630 for more information about classes for summer (children and adults).