Hallelujah!!! The Augustana College Department of Music will present “Messiah” for the first time in four years, on May 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.

George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” will be performed by the Augustana Oratorio Society, conducted by Dr. Jon Hurty, Augustana’s director of choral activities.

The Augustana Oratorio Society was formed in 1880 and currently consists of community members, Augustana students, and members of the Augustana Choir. The ensemble is celebrated for exploring the riches of choral-orchestral literature.

“We are looking forward to performing this great Masterwork again after four years,” conductor Jon Hurty said in a Tuesday release. “The singers are enjoying the opportunity to delve back into Handel’s wonderful choruses, and we are all excited to share this well-known and beloved piece with our audiences.”

Though a perennial Christmas-time favorite, the last time Augustana presented “Messiah,” it was not at the 2017 Christmas season. Instead, it was performed on Palm Sunday in 2018 at Centennial. “Messiah” originally was written in 1741 for the Easter season (this year, Easter Sunday is April 17).

It premiered on April 13, 1742, in Dublin, Ireland, after Easter that year. Augustana Oratorio Society, originally named the Handel Oratorio Society, was formed in 1880 by Augustana theology Professor Olof Olsson. He had seen “Messiah” in London in spring 1879 and wanted to bring the work to Rock Island.

The college society first consisted of students and choirs in Moline, Rock Island and Andover, Ill. Their first concert in April 1881 was part of the celebration of Holy Week. “Messiah” was done several times in the area that year, according to the college.

Performed around the world in the spring, from 1919 through 2016 it was presented every December at Augustana.

“It was conceived as an Easter piece in the first place,” Hurty has said. “There’s only a slice, from movement 12 to the end of the first part, that’s really Christmas.”

Tickets for the May 1 concert are available at www.augustana.edu/tickets or by calling 309-794-7306. For more information, contact the Ticket Office at tickets@augustana.edu or 309-794-7306.