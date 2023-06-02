Chamber Music Quad Cities will present a special “Passing The Torch” concert Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport.

The program explores music by two teacher-student pairs: the Bohemians Antonín Dvorák-Josef Suk, and Cuban-born Tania León together with Puerto-Rican-American composer Carlos Carrillo. It will be performed by cellist Greg Sauer, pianist Thomas Sauer, violinist Serena Canin and violist Lee Taylor.

Saturday’s performers will be (L to R) violinist Serena Canin, pianist Tom Sauer, violist Lee Taylor and cellist Greg Sauer.

All musicians who live and work long enough end up teaching in one format or another, and the Saturday concert showcases two teacher-student relationships among composers, one pair each from Europe and the Americas, a program release says.

Antonín Dvorák (1841-1904) and Josef Suk (1874-1935) had a particularly close bond; after studying for several years with Dvorák, Suk married Dvorák’s daughter daughter, Otýlie, in 1898. They had one child, a son, also named Josef, in 1898. Otýlie died of heart failure aged 27 in 1905, a year after her father.

Carlos Carrillo, professor of music at the University of Illinois (photo by L. Brian Stauffer).

The Cuban-American composer Tania León — a Kennedy Center honoree in 2022 — has mentored many young composers and fostered the growth of numerous arts organizations during her long and distinguished career, the concert release says.

Her student Carlos Carrillo (a native of Puerto Rico), is a professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and will be on hand in Davenport to hear the premiere of his most recent piano trio.

Tickets for the concert are $20 each, available HERE. For more information on the performers, click HERE.