The all-female ATLYS string quartet will give a free concert of all Jewish composers Sunday at 2 p.m. at Wallenberg Hall, Rock Island.

A special afternoon of music is guaranteed this Sunday at Augustana College’s Wallenberg Hall, on the second floor of Denkmann Memorial Building, 3520 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Titled “Their Music Survived,” the free concert is presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, in conjunction with the community-wide project “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today.” For more information on this important project, click HERE.

Sabrina Tabby, based in the Chicago area, is a violinist with the Quad City Symphony.

Sunday’s 2 p.m. program will performed by the all-female ATLYS string quartet, which includes Sabrina Tabby, violinist for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, and her twin sister Genevieve on cello.

The female foursome describes themselves as a “classically trained, crossover string quartet,” experienced in various genres including pop, jazz and rock. “An ATLYS performance is more than an experience–it is a conversation between artist and audience,” according to its website.

The ATLYS quartet is comprised of (from left) Sabrina Tabby, Genevieve Tabby, Jinty McTavish, and Rita Andrade.

The Wallenberg chamber program features all music by Jewish composers:

Viktor Ullman (1898-1944), an Austrian composer, conductor and pianist of Jewish origin, who wrote highly charged, dissonant music. He died in the gas chambers of Auschwitz in October 1944.

an Austrian composer, conductor and pianist of Jewish origin, who wrote highly charged, dissonant music. He died in the gas chambers of Auschwitz in October 1944. Leo Smit (1900-1943) was a Dutch composer of Jewish background who was murdered in Sobibor, Poland, at the hands of Nazis.

was a Dutch composer of Jewish background who was murdered in Sobibor, Poland, at the hands of Nazis. Szymon Laks (1901-1983) was a Polish violinist, conductor and composer. Arrested by the Germans in 1941, Laks spent three years in the concentration camps of Auschwitz and Dachau, but survived.

was a Polish violinist, conductor and composer. Arrested by the Germans in 1941, Laks spent three years in the concentration camps of Auschwitz and Dachau, but survived. Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847), the most famous of this Sunday’s quartet of composers, was German and born to Jewish parents. Felix, together with his brother and two sisters, was baptized in 1816 as a Lutheran.

The Augie concert will also feature commentary by Janina Ehrlich, a cellist and Augustana music professor.

In her J-term course (“From Ashes to Immortality: The Arts and the Holocaust”) she encourages students to ask challenging questions about the arts, their own humanity, and the need for empathy and goodness as they live their lives.

Janina Ehrlich is an Augustana College professor of music.

Ehrlich’s performance credits have included John Tavener’s “The Protecting Veil” as soloist with the Augustana Symphony and, with faculty pianist Charles Schmidt, a program of music by Jewish composers. Her current research project is titled “Cello Repertoire by Jewish Composers: An Annotated Bibliography.”

It’s also fitting Sunday’s concert is at the private college’s Wallenberg Hall, named for the family of renowned Swedish businessman-turned-diplomat Raoul Wallenberg. He is credited with saving as many as 100,000 Jews during a seven-month mission to Budapest near the end of World War II, before his January 1945 arrest by Soviet troops and subsequent disappearance.

Considered one of the great heroes of World War II, Wallenberg personally helped thousands of Hungarian Jews get protective passports, food, medicine and safe housing. “He alternately threatened and bribed the Nazis until he managed to secure the release of those who had been given his Swedish passports,” according to www.raoulwallenberg.net.

In 1981, U.S. President Ronald Reagan signed legislation naming Wallenberg an honorary American citizen.

To learn more about the ATLYS string quartet, click HERE.