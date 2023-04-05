Heartland Connections is encouraging Illinois-based artists and arts organizations to apply for the Illinois Creative Recovery/B2B Arts Grant, a historic $50 million in grant money being distributed by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to assist businesses, nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors, freelancers, and independent contractors in the creative sector that suffered losses because of the COVID pandemic.

Heartland Connections is working in collaboration with Arts Alliance Illinois to raise awareness of this funding opportunity and to help applicants successfully navigate eligibility requirements. Applications are open April 5 to May 10. The DCEO application and more information about the grant can be found at https://dceo.illinois.gov/smallbizassistance/b2b.html.

“The arts and creative sector was among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding opportunity will help our community continue to reopen and recover,” John Taylor, vice president of Heartland Connections, said in a Wednesday release. “We are here to serve as a resource for those interested in applying and encourage anyone with questions to reach out. This is a historic opportunity for the arts sector.”

Arts Alliance Illinois is offering several free resources to assist applicants with the DCEO grant application process. Arts Alliance will provide webinars, as well as a helpdesk that will guide prospective applicants through their questions. Arts Alliance webinars will take place throughout the application window. Visit www.artsalliance.org/creativerecovery for more information about the grant and available resources.

B2B Arts, also known as the Illinois Creative Recovery Grant, will be distributed by DCEO to eligible applicants including sole proprietors, freelancers, independent contractors, independent live venue operators, performing or presenting arts organizations, arts education organizations, cultural heritage organizations, and museums that have:

Experienced a loss in earned and/or contributed revenue of at least $5,000 due to economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Been in operation in Illinois since prior to March 12, 2020, and remain in operation at time of application.

Awards provided to eligible businesses and nonprofit organizations under this program will be sized based on losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a minimum award of $5,000.