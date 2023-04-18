Richmond Hill Players opens their 2023 season with the comic farce “Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act” by Tom Smith. The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, April 20-30 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Park.

In the sequel to “Drinking Habits,” which the Barn presented in April 2022, the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing miss the excitement of the old days when they were saving convents and reuniting long-lost families. So when they learn that the orphanage where Paul and Kate grew up is in peril, they can’t wait to come to the rescue, according to a theater release.

Nathan Johnson, Elizabeth Shaffer, and Dana Skiles in the latest Richmond Hill play.

Everyone pitches in to mount a play to raise money, but it’s no easy feat when Kate’s expecting any day, Sally’s hiding from stage-fright-stricken Paul after another flight from the altar, Mother Superior’s acting is unexpectedly narcoleptic, and the sisters’ award-winning wine keeps getting switched with the grape juice.

The Geneseo cast features Carol Neuleib, Dana Skiles and Nathan Johnson (Geneseo); Terri Nelson (Lynn Center); Patrick Kelley and David Beeson (Kewanee); Elizabeth Shaffer (Moline); and Julie Gray (Hillsdale).

Mike Skiles (Geneseo) directs the show. The staff includes stage manager Suzanne Rakestraw and light & sound designer Jennifer Kingry (Geneseo), set builder Jim Skiles (Colona), tech booth operator Mimi Sweetser (Lyndon).

Clockwise from left are: Carol Neuleib, Nathan Johnson, Elizabeth Shaffer, Patrick Kelley, David Beeson, Terri Nelson, and Dana Skiles, with Julie Gray at center.

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sundays are 3 p.m. matinees with the doors opening at 2.

Admission is $12 each, and reservations can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website HERE. Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started.

“Drinking Habits 2” features Terri Nelson, left, Julie Gray, and Carol Neuleib.

An audio description performance will be held Friday, April 21. Richmond Hill also offers Assistive Listening Devices, which can be requested at the time that reservations are made.