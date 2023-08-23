The public is invited to join Western Illinois University, Quad Cities Parent Mentor program and Women United organization in painting a beautiful mural in Moline for the upcoming Early Learning Site, “Rocky’s Play Space,” 406 7th St.

“As our team began to think about how to capture the concept of the new WIU- Quad Cities Bilingual Lab Site, we wanted something visual that would bring the learning, love and language to life that will happen there,” Lindsay Meeker, WIU’s Director of Center for Best Practices in Early Childhood, said in a recent press release.

“Quad City Arts was able to make that happen in the new mural that will become a part of our new space,” she said, noting veteran muralist Sarah Robb of Davenport will lead the project. “The playfulness and beauty of the design is just magnificent, and what’s even better is that the inspiration for the design came from our WIU Parent Mentors.

Rocky the Bulldog is WIU’s mascot for its athletic teams.

“I absolutely cannot wait to see the WIU-QC early childhood community of supporters come together to do this work,” Meeker said. “We are so lucky to be working with Quad City Arts and Sarah Robb on this project; it’s just wonderful.”

WIU students and the public are invited to participate in the community mural painting by Robb, on both the 7th Street and 5th Avenue sides of the building, across the street from Project NOW and the Hispanic Chamber. Paint days are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 through Wednesday, Aug. 30. Volunteers can limit their hours and do not have to participate in the full three-hour time slot.



Paint days include:

Friday, Aug. 25, 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. (two shifts)

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 3-7 p.m.

Participants ages 15-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To volunteer, contact Stephanee Jordan at ss-jordan@wiu.edu or 309-762-9481, ext. 62285.