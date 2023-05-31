Outdoor concert season is in full swing in Henry County, as this weekend will feature a full lineup of family-friendly concerts Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All concerts are open to all ages and guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

On Friday, June 2, John Taylor will host singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis at 411 South Road, Cambridge, Ill. The event starts with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7. A donation of $15-$25 is suggested and children are free.

Lilli Lewis performs Friday, June 2 in Cambridge, Ill.

According to her bio, Lilli Lewis should never have been. Before she was born, Lewis’ mother was told her baby probably wouldn’t survive due to lung trouble, so the fact that Lewis now makes a living singing with those same lungs is a gift she never takes for granted.

A Georgia native, Lewis uses her voice to bring what she calls sacred songs into profane spaces, and though she’s abandoned trying to define her sound, she hopes her audiences leave shows knowing two things: that they are brilliant as they are, and that they have the ability to use that brilliance to make a better world, the event release says.

Trained as an opera singer and classical pianist, Lewis has been a composer, producer and performer for over two decades. Her performance at last year’s Levitt AMP Galva Music Series and was highlight for many, Taylor said.

On Saturday, June 3, for the third year in a row, Bishop Hill Heritage Association is hosting Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, the Midwest’s top ABBA tribute band, with a repertoire of more than 30 of the Swedish group’s all-time hits, including “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and “Voulez-Vous,” according to the association.

Dancing Queen will party to ABBA songs Saturday in Bishop Hill’s Village Park.

Along with the two-hour concert at 1 p.m. in Village Park, there will be a beer garden and beverage area between the village’s carpenter building and blacksmith shop. The village fire department will have a food stand set up at the baseball diamond and Bishop Hill Old Settlers’ Association will have a hot dog stand by the Colony Store

Bishop Hill Methodist Church also will have a bake sale set up by the Steeple Building Museum. The concert is free to attend.

On Sunday, June 4, two legendary reggae bands will perform at this week’s Levitt AMP Galva Music Series concert. Gizzae will kick things off at 6 p.m., at Wiley Park, followed by Natty Nation at 7 p.m.

Gizzae will play at 6 p.m. Sunday in Galva’s Wiley Park.

Gizzae is truly a band of the world – with musicians hailing from the four corners of the earth, Gizzae has been playing for crowds across the country for over 35 years, the event release says. Their musical experiences have collectively earned them Grammy Awards, Chicago Music Awards, and they have opened for some of the biggest names in reggae.

For over 25 years, the Madison, Wis.-based group Natty Nation has purely and fearlessly followed its inner artistic continuum. Along the way, they have burst through genres while retaining a distinct roots reggae core.

Natty Nation will perform Sunday at 7 p.m. in Galva.

“Our ultimate goal is to uplift as many people as possible through sound and vibration,” says Natty Nation frontman JAH Boogie. A wide range of food vendors will be on site Sunday, as well as free activities for children and caricatures by Draw Me Bill. The concert is free to attend.

For more information on the Galva Music Series, click HERE.