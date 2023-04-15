By an act of Congress in 1908, the U.S. Federal Biological Station at Fairport was established to research freshwater mussels and fish in their Mississippi River habitat.

Working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and REAP, Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery will bring to light the untold history and legacy of the hatchery that has been

on the banks of the Mississippi River for more than 100 years.

The grand opening of the interpretive trail system, along with an Earth Day celebration, will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, with a 10 a.m. dedication and grand opening ceremony and Earth Day activities, education and information displays from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to a news release.

The hatchery is 15 miles west of Interstate 280, downriver along Iowa Highway 22, and eight miles east of downtown Muscatine, upriver along Iowa Highway 22.

You can walk where the most prominent fisheries biologists from the early 20th Century lived and worked. Hike the trails and explore the historical cottages and the inner workings of the most advanced research facility of its time.

The historic interpretive trail system throughout the 60-acre Fairport Hatchery is open for the public to explore. The North Trail tells the story of the living quarters where staff lived. The South Trail highlights the Fairport Hatchery operational facilities both past and present. Local and regional environmental organizations will have displays and activities all day for visitors for learning and fun.

The 18 stops along the trails feature interpretive signs about each historic site, many of which include QR Codes directing visitors online to more in-depth video content about each sign.

For more information, contact: Sandy Stevens at sandystevens@bellsouth.net or pruitt.lynn@gmail.com.

About Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery

Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery (FFFH) was established in November 2020 as a non-profit organization to share the stories of the Historic Fairport Biological Station. The goals of FFFH are to preserve historic resources at the Fairport Fish Hatchery, support its historical and scientific research, and educate students and the public about conservation efforts (both past and present) to protect mussels and fish from impacts because of pollution, siltation, and over-fishing.