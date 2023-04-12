History meets drama in the long-running one-man show, “Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot,” to be done at The Mockingbird on Main on Saturday, Apr. 15, for two performances, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The shows — by Dan Haughey, Quad Cities actor and playwright, and retired Black Hawk College theater professor — are timed in celebration of Ulysses S. Grant’s 201st birthday in April (on April 27), and commemoration of the Appomattox surrender, ending America’s Civil War.

The exciting one-act drama focuses on Grant’s rise to Civil War fame. As commanding general of the Union Army, he led his forces to victory in 1865, and went on to serve two terms as the 18th U.S. president, from 1869 to 1877.

Tickets for Saturday's Mockingbird show (320 Main St., Davenport) are $10 per person.