The next Richmond Hill play features (from left) Mike Kelly, Mike Skiles, Jim Skiles, Leigh VanWinkle, Lorrie Lord, and Elizabeth Shaffer.

Richmond Hill Players continue the 2022 season with “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” by Joe Landry, opening on Sept. 29.

The show will be presented Thursdays to Sundays, through Oct. 9 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Park.

Spies, murder, love, and other Alfred Hitchcock trademarks come to life as a 1940s-era radio broadcast of the Master of Suspense’s early films, showcasing The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps, according to an RHP release.

This is the Hitchcock of the 1920s and ‘30s, before he came to America—a familiar figure in many respects, but also one to surprise those who aren’t yet acquainted with Hitch’s work while he was still honing his craft, the release says.

This production is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, one that recreates a serial killer’s ominous presence, a daring train chase, and a devastating explosion using the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. It’s a spooky, exciting piece that offers a perfect evening of theater.

The cast features Larry Lord, Lorrie Lord, Mike Skiles (Geneseo); Jim Skiles (Colona); Mike Kelly, Greg O’Neill (Rock Island); and Elizabeth Shaffer and Leigh VanWinkle (Moline).

Jonathan Grafft (Geneseo) directs the show. The staff includes stage manager/costumer Ann Keeney-Grafft, light designer Jennifer Kingry, sound designer Larry Lord, sound & light operator Dana Skiles, set builder Mike Skiles, jingle composer Bob Manasco (all of Geneseo) and set builder Jim Skiles (Colona).

On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30. Sundays are 3 p.m. matinees, with the doors opening at 2. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website HERE.

Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started. Admission to all performances is $12.

Audio Description performance will be held Friday, Sept. 30th. Richmond Hill offers Assistive Listening Devices, which can be requested at the time that reservations are made.