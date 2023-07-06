It’s a veritable Augustana and SpongeBob musical reunion at Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline.

The quirky one-act musical “title of show” will take make its area premiere July 6 through 15 at the Black Box, 1623 5th Ave., Moline.

The four-person cast is comprised of Ryan J. Hurdle (Jeff), who played the title role in Spotlight Theatre’s “The SpongeBob Musical” last month; Noah Hill (Hunter), who directed it; Katie Griswold (Heidi), who was the show’s music director, and Rebecca Casad (Susan), who also was in the cast.

The one-act musical “title of show” features (L-R) Ryan J. Hurdle, Katie Griswold, Noah Hill and Rebecca Casad.

The quartet are all Augustana College alums (Griswold from 2020 and the rest 2022), and Augie piano professor Rob Elfline is the “How do you write a show? Find out in Moline” pianist named Larry.

In the story, Jeff and Hunter — two self-confessed nobodies in New York — make a pact: They will write an original musical and submit it to a festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks.

They gather their two actress friends, Susan and Heidi, and their accompanist and music director, Larry, on the keys. With the full team assembled, Jeff and Hunter hit another roadblock — what should they write about? They guys decide to follow the old adage, “write what you know,” and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical.

As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony?!

Created by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen, it received a 2006 Obie Award Special Citation, and Audience Award Favorite Ensemble Cast by Broadway.com.

A 2006 New York Times review said: “Mr. Bowen and Mr. Bell have concocted a zesty, sweet, Broadway-trivia-riddled musical about the anxiety and excitement of creating a zesty, sweet, Broadway-trivia-riddled musical.”

Ryan Hurdle, left, and Noah Hill, play the writers of a new musical in the new Black Box production.

In the span of 90 minutes, they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists, according to the Black Box synopsis.

“title of show” is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre — a uniquely American art form — and to the joy of collaboration.

The Black Box show is directed by Rebecca Casad (who directed an Augie “Medea” production) and Hill (who directed “Pirates of Penzance” at Augie), with musical direction by Griswold and Hurdle under the watchful eye of BBT artistic director Lora Adams, who designed the set and costumes. Hill also designed the lights for the show.

Rebecca Casad graduated from Augustana in 2022.

Casad (a graduate of Davenport West) is the only one who’s seen a live production of it, during high school at the Iowa Thespian Festival at University of Northern Iowa.

She said this week that “title of show” offers an insightful behind-the-scenes look at the sometimes painful process of writing and artistic creation.

“It’s pulling out all the insecurities about writing something new. The show summarizes the good and bad parts of that experience,” Casad said. “It’s not all fun and games.”

The four Augie friends (Hill and Hurdle were roommates since sophomore year) approached Adams about doing this show last year. They have been very active at Moline’s Spotlight, and Griswold and Hurdle are back at BBT less than a year after playing key roles in another quirky new musical, “Ride the Cyclone.”

Performed last August, Griswold was music director for that show and Hurdle was in the cast.

They began “title of show” rehearsals in the week between “SpongeBob” performances at Spotlight, which ran June 2-11, 2023.

Ryan Hurdle, left, busts a move as the title character in the cartoonish “SpongeBob Musical” at Spotlght Theatre last month.

Hurdle and Hill closely relate to their characters, since they’ve created their own musicals together. One 25-minute musical, “A Scarf & A Sweater,” was written by Hurdle and directed by Hill, filmed last year (you can see it on YouTube HERE).

Compared with the huge, dazzling and spectacular “SpongeBob” show at Spotlight (which seats over 500), the new Black Box musical is the opposite — spare, bare bones, small cast and just 60-seat capacity. But this cast finds joy in both extremes.

“In bigger shows, there’s a beauty in connecting with the character and struggles, despite all of what’s happening on stage — the craziness of the spectacle and lights,” Casad said. At Black Box, the actors don’t have to struggle so hard to make an impact to the audience, which is right there with them, up close and personal, they said.

The Black Box is at 1623 5th Ave., Moline.

Casad and Hill are making their BBT debuts here. Griswold loves music directing and performing equally, having served in a standout ensemble role in Music Guild’s “Rent” this spring.

Hurdle was on stage with Griswold, Hill and Casad in June 2022’s “Tuck Everlasting” and Spotlight and said that experience is invaluable as a director or music director.

Katie Griswold performing in Music Guild’s “Rent” this past spring.

“I think she brings that actor-ness to being a conductor,” he said of Griswold. “It only helps in the production. Noah, every musical I’ve done with him that he’s directed, if you look at him in rehearsal, during a dance number, he’s doing it with us. He gives us that energy right back.”

“It gives you a lot of perspective as well,” Griswold said of acting and music directing.

They decided to share directing and music directing responsibility for the new production.

“This whole show is about collaboration,” Hill said. Hurdle also noted it was important to lighten the load, especially given Griswold’s gargantuan accomplishment in the big “SpongeBob” triumph.

Hurdle and Jacob Johnson in “he SpongeBob Musical,” which ran last month.

The “title of show” stage manager, Jacob Johnson, completes the “SpongeBob” reunion, as he played the pirate there and handles the light cues here. Hill programmed them.

The BBT show opens Thursday, July 6, with all performances at 7:30 p.m., except 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9. Tickets are $16, available HERE.