The husband-wife pop duo, 7000apart will perform a concert Friday, May 6th at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill.

The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7. A $10-20 donation is suggested. Iowa City-based folk rock duo Crystal City will open the show.

Lauded by the Green Bay Press-Gazette as “a husband-wife pop duo with a high school love story, inspiring presence and an international following,” Amelie Eiding and Jon Kresin are the core of 7000apart. Their story began in 2012, when Amelie left her hometown of Stockholm, Sweden to attend high school as an exchange student in Green Bay, Wis.

It was there where she met Jon and young love blossomed, according to their bio. When she returned to Sweden, the couple started a creative project they called “7000apart,” referencing the 7,000 kilometer distance between them.

After three years of navigating the difficulties in a long-distance relationship and many cross-continental trips, the couple reunited and married in 2016. This is when 7000apart became a serious artistic endeavor. The duo’s music transcends the relationship between Amelie and Jon, their bio says. One of the cornerstones of their songwriting is mental health awareness and their lyrics often touch on personal struggles that relay a universal message.

7000apart released their debut record “We Are More” in 2019, which now has over 130,000 streams and is featured on over 1,300 playlists on Spotify. 2020 also brought Amelie and Jon to the international stage on Sweden’s Got Talent with their original song “Until I Found You.”

This led to a collaboration with mental health non-profit Suicide Zero with their song “Hör av dig (Reach Out)” to spread awareness about mental health issues and earned them a WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) for New Artist of the Year.

2021 brought more success to the duo with their song “Blank Check” being aired on MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings,” along with winning “Rocknallen,” an award given out by Björn Skifs of the band Blue Swede.

The couple is currently working with Grammy-winning Nashville producer and songwriter, FEMKE, on their sophomore album, “Feel Your Feelings.” The project is a dynamic journey of the highs and lows they have faced on their journey, remembering the importance of self-care, and embracing creative expression.

Opening act Crystal City is fronted by Dave Helmer and Sam Drella. Helmer is a Midwestern singer/songwriter from central Iowa with blue-collar roots. Heavily influenced by Paul Westerberg, Tom Petty, John Prine, and Townes Van Zandt, Helmer’s songs are approachable and relatable, touching on themes of love and loss, being good to each other, and celebrating life.