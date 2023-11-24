The Swedish vocal quartet Kongero will perform a concert this Sunday, Nov. 26th at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill.

The family-friendly show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. and is open to guests of all ages. A $20-$30 donation is suggested.

Kongero is a highly esteemed, world touring Swedish “folk’appella” group singing powerful, evocative, haunting music, according to an event release. It is made of four female folk singers — Lotta Andersson, Emma Björling, Sofia Hultqvist Kott, and Anna Wikénius.

Kongero was formed in 2005 when the original members all attended a Nordic folk music conference. By chance, they started singing together and found that their voices and harmonies blended perfectly. Since then, they have performed at many of the major folk music scenes and festivals and at several a cappella and chamber music festivals as well as doing tours all over Europe, Asia and The Americas.

They also do church concerts, school concerts, tours, perform at business events, and conduct well-received workshops in traditional Swedish vocal music and vocal harmonies.

Kongero’s repertoire consists of traditional and original songs and tunes arranged by the members. Kongero tells tales of life, with moving love songs, dramatic medieval ballads, witty ditties, and spirited dances, the release said. Their music is characterized by tight harmonies, inciting rhythms and the clarity of their beautiful voices.

Kongero is (L-R) Anna Wikénius, Sofia Hultqvist Kott, Lotta Andersson, and Emma Björling.

With confidence, technical skill, irresistible playfulness, and brilliant arrangements, they create a unique sound that brings the traditional music from the past and into the present.

In addition to the Sunday evening concert, Kongero will host a free workshop from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the 1855 Dairy Building located at 410 North Erickson St., Bishop Hill. Participants will learn Swedish folk and Christmas songs and may have an opportunity to sing along with the group at the evening performance.

This workshop is presented by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association as part of Bishop Hill’s annual Julmarknad (Christmas Market). For more information about the workshop and Julmarknad activities, please call 309-927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net.

For more about Kongero, visit their website HERE.