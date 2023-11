Hundreds of high school musicians and their families and friends packed into the Adler Theatre for the Davenport Community Schools Holiday Concert November 28.

Featuring performances by the Davenport Central Wind Symphony, combined orchestras, strings, winds, percussion and choirs of Central, North and West High Schools, the concert concluded with a crowd favorite, ‘The Hallelujah Chorus’ from ‘The Messiah.’

This was the 71st holiday concert of the combined school music programs.