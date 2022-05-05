The Iowa Arts Council has awarded its highly coveted Iowa Scholarship for the Arts to four of the state’s most talented high school seniors.

Aidan Krell of West Burlington was a recipient of the esteemed award. Krell began his artistic journey as a kindergartner in Portland, OR, where he began taking classes from a neighborhood artist who presented a free art camp for children each summer. Through the camp, he learned to use artistic techniques for self-expression. He started a side business by selling his art and trading it with classmates for chewing gum. Krell is exploring many career options after graduating from Luther College, including professional artist, art teacher, art gallery manager and illustrator.

Aidan Krell of West Burlington received a Iowa Scholarship for the Arts (photo: Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs)

The Iowa Scholarship for the Arts program supports Iowa high school students with proven artistic ability in dance, creative writing, music, theater, traditional arts or visual arts who plan to pursue a major in the arts at an accredited Iowa college or university. Each winner will receive $2,500 for their college tuition and related expenses as a full-time undergraduate student for the 2022-2023 school year.

‘The Vision of 2020’ by Aidan Krell

“Each of this year’s scholarship recipients has demonstrated exceptional artistic promise and dedication to continuing to develop their skills and knowledge,” Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz said. “We are pleased they will continue their studies here in Iowa and pursue an education that will last them a lifetime and open up many career pathways, in the arts and other creative fields.”

Three other students also received the Iowa Scholarship for the Arts, which will help pay for their college education this fall:

Harbour Buchanan, Glenwood

Ella De Haan, Ankeny

Ella Hayden, Blairstown

More information about the Iowa Scholarship for the Arts is available here.