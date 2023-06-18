The annual ice cream social is a Muscatine tradition that dates back to 1979. It makes its return to the Muscatine Art Center this month, a news release says.

The Friends of the Muscatine Art Center invite the community to come celebrate the arts during this free event scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. The event is sponsored by Kent Corporation and SSAB.

Crusin’ is the featured live music for this year’s event, and will perform from 1:15 to 3:45 p.m. During their intermission, the Muscatine Civic Chorale will entertain the crowd from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. Other family-friendly activities include games in the courtyard, building with big blue blocks from Musser Public Library, studio projects for the kids, and learning about wildlife with Muscatine County Conservation.

(Muscatine Art Center)

The top two floors of the Stanley Gallery feature the traveling exhibition, “Birds in Art.” Artists from around the world competed to be included in this annual juried show organized by the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. The exhibition is on view through Sept. 10.

On the second floor of the historic house, Philip Laber’s exhibition, “House of Cards,” offers a colorful take on contemporary topics. The artist will greet visitors and answer questions about his work during the ice cream social.

Also on view is the Iowa Watercolor Society’s traveling exhibition, installed in the central hall of the second floor of the historic house and in the main entryway near the front desk.

“The exhibitions this summer really offer something for everyone,” said Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center. “The ice cream social is a great reason to visit the Muscatine Art Center and take in all of the exhibitions. This year, visitors will also want to check out the progress on the rehabilitation of the historic Japanese Garden.”

The event raises funds for the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center and its mission to support educational programs at the Muscatine Art Center. Muscatine history artifacts from the estate of late Board President Jim Burr will be for sale in the Music Room. Proceeds from this sale will be added to the Jim Burr Memorial Fund for the Muscatine Art Center.

Admission is free. In addition to selling ice cream, the Friends organization offers slices of pie, brownies, cookies, and other treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.

As always, those who participated in the family-friendly bike ride will receive a token for a free ice cream during the event. The bike ride is free. Riders will depart from the Charles and Jean Harper Pavilion on Houser Street at 1 p.m. and stop at the Muscatine Art Center. The Melon City Bike Club and Harper’s Cycle and Fitness are the organizers of the bike ride.

The Muscatine Art Center is at 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, Iowa. For more information, visit here.