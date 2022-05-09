The ‘If These Walls Could Talk Tour’ travels into Cambridge May 15.

Luke Winslow-King featuring Roberto Luti take the stage at Ca D’zan House Concerts Sunday, May 15. Begining with a potluck dinner at 6:00 p.m., the music starts at 7:00 p.m., and is open to guests of all ages, with a suggested donation of $15-25. Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors, and guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. Singer/songwriter Daniel Lutz will open the concert.

Luke Winslow-King’s (R) ‘If These Walls Could Talk Tour’ featuring Roberto Luti (lukewinslowking.com)

Luke Winslow-King is a guitarist, singer, producer and songwriter whose work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock & roll. His songs blend contemporary ideas with styles from bygone eras, producing a sound that is rustic, urbane, elegant and entirely his own.

Tuscan Slide Guitar Maestro Roberto Luti’s unorthodox, angular, and evocative slide guitar style is based on Mississippi and Chicago blues and is influenced by soul and African roots traditions. Luti became an integral part of international recording project Playing For Change (PFC) while in New Orleans and also laid the original track for One Love, Higher Ground, and Gimme Shelter, which has accumulated over 100 million YouTube plays.

Luke Winslow-King and Roberto Luti have toured extensively in North America and Europe, appearing on Austin City Limits, New Orleans JazzFest, Azkena Rock Festival (Spain), Tønder Festival Paradiso (Netherlands), Glastonbury (UK), Byron Bay Blues Fest (AUS) and many more.

Recorded in Memphis, Tennessee, Winslow-King’s seventh full-length album “If These Walls Could Talk” was released on Ghost River Records, featuring Roberto Luti, Rev. Charles Hodges (Al Green) and Fat Possum recording artists The Sensational Barnes Brothers, and it was produced by Dominc John Davis (Jack White). Like all of Winslow-King’s work, “If These Walls Could Talk” continues to propel rugged roots to the vanguard of modern artistic sensibility.

