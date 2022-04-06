U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) invites high school students from across Illinois’ 17th Congressional District to submit their original artwork for the annual Congressional Art Competition.

She will be accepting submissions through the deadline – which is Thursday, April 21st. Students are limited to one entry each.

“Every year, talented students from across our district submit creative artwork for the Congressional Art Competition, and I’m excited to announce this year’s competition is now underway,” Bustos said in a Wednesday release. “When I walk the halls of the Capitol, I love to highlight art from our Congressional District to whomever I’m with. Our young artists in Illinois always blow me away with their talent; I look forward to reviewing this year’s submissions.”

Any high school student from Illinois’ 17th Congressional District is eligible to submit their original artwork for consideration. To enter, students must submit a digital form through Congresswoman Bustos’ website, and also send a digital version of their art to Artwork.Bustos@mail.house.gov. All entries will be posted online for the public to vote for the eventual winner.

The Congressional Art Competition, first held in 1982, is a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. One winning piece of artwork from each House district will be selected to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington for the next year.

Runners-up will have their artwork displayed in Congresswoman Bustos’ Illinois offices and in her Washington, D.C. office. For further details on the Art Competition, including more information on how to enter, visit Bustos’ website.