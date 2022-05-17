The newest Quad City Arts “Art at the Airport” exhibit presents glass art vessels by James Scheller and Phillip Scheller of Staunton, Ill., acrylic sculptural paintings by Sally Havlis of Chicago, and sumi-e paintings by Karen Kurka Jensen of North Liberty, Iowa.



In addition to the gallery at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, the artists’ works can be seen and purchased online HERE. The exhibit is on display through July 4, 2022.

Samples of art in the new Quad City Arts exhibit at Quad Cities International Airport, Moline.

Jim Scheller was raised in Mt. Olive, Ill., a small town on old Route 66 halfway between Springfield and St. Louis. After two decades on the Chehalem Mountain outside Portland, Oregon Jim moved to his home studio to the Illinois prairie near his son Phillip in 2018. Now in Staunton, Ill., they make decorative kiln formed glass art.



Jim became enamored by glass in 2012 after a long and rewarding career as an engineer and technologist. He has dedicated himself to his craft and art. Extensive study of and experimentation with the medium is a passion and healthy addiction. The vessels in this exhibition are inspired by the work of early 20th-century painters (e.g., Mondrian, Gorin, Kandinsky, Klee, Tauber-Arp, van Doesburg).

Phillip Scheller began his practice at the studio in 2019, developing a unique series of intricate works. He starts by cutting thousands of 9×9-millimeter pieces of glass from a 3-millimeter thick sheet. Over a span of weeks these pieces are assembled, fused, and slumped in a kiln creating one-of-a-kind art.



Sally Havlis is a Chicago artist and teacher with an MA and MFA from Northern Illinois University. Her work explores non-literal communication by using various media to pursue imagery that is devoid of symbols, but seemingly about something in an indirect way.

“I am interested in imagery that does not convey or reinforce existent information,” she said in a Tuesday release from Quad City Arts. The Billow series is made of forms traditionally associated with the domestic life of women while participating in the male dominated history and tradition of abstract art. The wall hung work exists between sculpture and paintings.



Karen Kurka Jensen uses the art of sumi-e ink painting to create abstract landscapes. Growing up among forests, lakes, granite rocks, and sparkling waters in Minnesota, Kurka Jensen always felt at home outside.

“From mountain tops to desert, deep blue skies to the mysteries of the cosmos, I’m inspired,” she said in the release. “Sometimes I just sit and look. I let these things be. I breathe. I dwell in this presence, quietly, patiently.” Her paintings take the viewer on a similar journey where it is possible to get lost and feel at home in the same breath.



Art at the Airport in the QC Airport gallery is easy to find. It is just across from the gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint. The gallery never closes, and parking is just one dollar.