Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) has announced the launch of his first Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, according to a news release.

Eric Sorensen

“One of the responsibilities I look forward to the most is recognizing our many talented neighbors in Central and Northwestern Illinois,” said Sorensen. “I look forward to acknowledging the gifted young artists across our District and honoring one talented student’s work in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.”

Submissions must be made by Friday, April 28, 2023. Applicants must submit a high-resolution photo of their art as well as a student release form in an email to IL17.ArtCompetition@mail.house.gov.

The student release form is here. To find out if you’re a resident of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District, enter your ZIP code here. Learn more about Congressman Sorensen’s 2023 Art Competition here.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and has accepted more than 650,000 pieces of art from high school students across the country.