You can be immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890) in a popular exhibit coming to Davenport in May.

Over 300 artworks by Vincent Van Gogh are part of the immersive exhibit.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, will be at the RiverCenter’s Great Hall (136 E. 3rd St. Davenport) from May 20 to July 20, 2023. The spectacular show has sold over 5 million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions, according to a Tuesday release.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.

The iconic “Starry Night” is reimagined in “Beyond Van Gogh.”

Admission costs start at $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets, which will sell out quickly, will be on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, March 2nd at the exhibit website HERE.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences,” Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group, said in the tour release. “Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work.

“Unsurprisingly, millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection,” Paquin said.

The Education Room leads into the Immersive Experience Room. Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes, the release said.

And the audience is able to hear the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score that drives an unmatched narrative experience.

Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and met with great critical acclaim, with sold-out audiences in every market.

For tickets and more information, visit the Van Gogh Quad Cities website HERE. Watch a promo video for the exhibit below: