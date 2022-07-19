The Galva Arts Council will welcome Harper and Midwest Kind and Ghalia Volt to the area this Sunday, July 24th as part of the 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

Every Sunday between now and Aug. 7th, this family-friendly concert series will bring free live music to Wiley Park in Galva. All of the concerts start at 6 p.m., end shortly after 8 p.m. and feature two acts per night. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn.

A variety of food vendors will be on-site and guests are welcome to bring in outside food as well. Within listening distance from the stage is a playground area and basketball courts. Restrooms are available on-site. Street parking is available around the park and neighboring streets.

Those needing assistance with seating should contact Tina at (309) 853-7537 to make arrangements. The street running through the park will be closed during concerts. Those with golf carts/UTVs are asked to keep their vehicles on the perimeter of the audience to prevent blocking the view of guests and minimize the risk of accident while driving through the park.

Australian singer/songwriter

An amalgamation of roots, blues and world music, award-winning Australian singer/songwriter Peter D. Harper creates a heady mix of roots music through his creative use of the harmonica, and the haunting drone of the didgeridoo, according to a Tuesday release.

Peter D. Harper has played for over 2,000 films, commercials and TV series.

By combining traditional and modern influences, borrowing from Western and World music, Harper has created a highly original take on the roots genre. Harper has received an amazing 14 Music Awards in four countries and has performed on over 2,000 films, commercials and TV series.

Considered to be a virtuoso harmonica player, Harper’s innovative use of electronic enhancement and feedback, breaks the traditional boundaries of the harmonica, giving his music its distinctive harmonics and effects. The powerful guitar sounds and the unique drone of the didgeridoo create raw yet eerie sonic textures, somehow sounding primal and contemporary at the same time, the Galva release said.

Harper is backed by his talented American Midwest based band, Midwest Kind.

Leather jacket and blues

Ghalia Volt is a natural-born rock star with the leather jacket and wicked grin. The acclaimed Brussels-born singer-songwriter dives into the American South, recording in the hill country of Mississippi, where she shared her songs with a cast of esteemed local musicians, the Tuesday release said.

From her hit debut album, “Let The Demons Out,” Volt had breakout success with 2019’s “Mississippi Blend” – a record that broke into the Top 3 of the Billboard Blues Chart on three separate occasions. Last year, she released “One Woman Band.”

The Belgian singer-songwriter Ghalia Volt lives in New Orleans.

Volt is attracted to the “gnarly, buzzing tones” she gets from vintage gear like her 5-watt Fender Silvertone 1471 amp and her 1967 Old Kraftsman hollowbody guitar, according to a recent Guitar World feature. “You can hear the latter running straight through an Airline guitar amp to get the deep, textured fuzz tone on One Woman Band standout It Hurts Me Too.”

“It’s got that big, fat sound,” she says. “It’s so nasty – I love it. It’s one-pickup tone and it’s just like destroying everything.”

For more information on Volt, click HERE. For more on Harper and Midwest Kind, click HERE.